Rajasthan Police Arrest Four, Seize Five Country-Made Pistols

(MENAFN- IANS) Bharatpur, Jan 27 (IANS) Intensifying their efforts against the illegal arms trade, Rajasthan on Monday seized five country-made pistols and five live cartridges while arresting four more individuals and detained a minor.

This brings the total in the case to eight, with a cumulative recovery of eight pistols, and 45 cartridges.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa stated that the operation is part of an ongoing campaign against illegal weapons under his direction.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satish Yadav and Circle Officer (CO) City Pankaj Yadav (IPS).

On Sunday, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Madanlal, with the support of ASI Radhakishan and other officers from Mathuragate Police Station, apprehended Rohit Jat (20); Hritik Jat (20); Pravendra Singh (23) and Munendra Jat (26).

Additionally, one minor involved in the illegal arms trade was detained. The police recovered five illegal country-made pistols and five live cartridges from the accused.

Intensive interrogation is underway to uncover further details about the arms network.

On January 23, the police arrested three other individuals in connection with the case. Hira Singh Gurjar, a resident of Mathuragate, was found with one 12-bore country-made pistol, two 315-bore country-made pistols, 22 live cartridges, and 23 empty cartridges.

Sachin Gurjar, another resident of Mathuragate, was caught with one 315-bore country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

Additionally, Robin Jat, a resident of Chiksana, was arrested with an illegal handmade pistol and a live cartridge. The arrested individuals are reportedly involved in supplying weapons to criminals engaged in organised crime.

The police continue their investigation to dismantle the illegal arms trade network in the region.