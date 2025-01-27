India Says Agreed With China To Resume Direct Flights After 5 Years
Date
1/27/2025 10:06:24 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
New Delhi: India said on Monday it had agreed with China to resume direct flights between the two countries, nearly five years after the coronavirus and subsequent Political tensions halted them.
A statement from India's foreign Ministry said a visit by a top envoy to Beijing had yielded agreement "in principle to resume direct air services between the two countries".
MENAFN27012025000063011010ID1109133732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.