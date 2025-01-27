Medispend Expands Its Footprint In Governance, Risk And Compliance Solutions With Acquisition Of Real Life Sciences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a global company providing best-in-class solutions for the life sciences industry, announces its of Real Life Sciences (RLS), a leader in advanced anonymization solutions for clinical trial and other data. MediSpend's second acquisition in less than a year reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities in the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) space.

The acquisition of RLS bolsters MediSpend's ability to support life sciences companies and contract research organizations (CROs) in navigating complex regulatory requirements to disclose clinical trial results data while protecting participant privacy and intellectual property. RLS's flagship platform, RLS Protect, delivers industry-leading solutions for anonymization and redaction, enabling organizations to confidently disclose clinical trial data with health authorities, research partners, internal teams and publications while safeguarding participant privacy and commercially confidential information.

Real Life Sciences' offerings include:



RLS Protect – Anonymization : Advanced quantitative risk modeling to ensure participant privacy in shared clinical data and documents. RLS Protect leverages proprietary natural language processing to accelerate the identification and classification of personal data found within clinical data

RLS Protect – Redaction : Comprehensive tools for redacting data, including commercially confidential information from documents in compliance with global regulatory standards

Voluntary Data Sharing : Streamlined sharing of anonymized clinical trial data internally and externally while accelerating secondary research Anonymization Services: An expert-driven team delivers anonymization and redaction projects on time and per health authority guidance, leveraging the RLS Protect proprietary technology and proven methodologies

"Real Life Sciences' innovative solutions align perfectly with MediSpend's mission to empower life sciences companies with technology that drives growth, compliance and transparency," said Leigh Powell, Executive Chairman of MediSpend. "This acquisition expands the company's reach into research and development (R&D) compliance and the protection of vital intellectual property as well as enhances our ability to serve a broader market and support our clients with tools to meet evolving global regulatory demands."

RLS' solutions address compliance requirements across major regulatory bodies, including EMA (EU) 536/2014, EMA Clinical Data Publication Policy 0070, Health Canada Public Release of Clinical Information (PRCI), FDA disclosure mandates and more. Their proven track record in securing data privacy while balancing clinical utility in the data makes them a trusted partner in the life sciences industry.

Expanding the Scope of Compliance Technology

With the addition of RLS, MediSpend strengthens its portfolio of solutions, enabling clients to manage compliance and regulations comprehensively from commercial operations to R&D.

"This combination is a transformative milestone in Real Life Sciences' growth journey," said Elliot Zimmerman, CEO of Real Life Sciences. "Becoming a MediSpend company empowers us to further enhance our solutions for life sciences organizations as they navigate an evolving set of global regulatory requirements for clinical transparency, data sharing and participant privacy. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions to clients across the life sciences industry."

About MediSpend

MediSpend's best-in-class solutions empower life sciences companies to grow their business compliantly through top-rated solutions and client services. MediSpend provides commercial compliance solutions for the largest pharmaceutical, medical device and dental companies as well as emerging biotech companies across the world. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and the Netherlands. Visit MediSpend online at .

About Real Life Sciences

Real Life Sciences is a leading provider of advanced anonymization and redaction solutions for clinical trial data and other sensitive information. Their flagship platform, RLS Protect, enables life sciences companies and CROs to comply with regulatory requirements while protecting participant privacy and commercially confidential information. Madison Park Group acted as exclusive financial advisor to Real Life Sciences on the transaction. Visit Real Life Sciences online at .

Media Contact

Seth Houston

[email protected]

SOURCE MediSpend

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED