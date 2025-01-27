Mediaocean Earns Top Spot In Ad Age Best Places To Work 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the third consecutive year, Mediaocean achieved high ranking, driven by strong corporate culture and leadership.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, has been named top 10 overall, and top five in ad tech on the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2025 . This prestigious ranking features the top 50 advertising, marketing, and digital companies celebrated for their exceptional workplace environment, comprehensive benefits, and focus on employee development.

Mediaocean, powered by its Prisma advertising infrastructure , Flashtalking ad tech , and Protected ad verification , was ranked among the top companies with more than 150 employees. Winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (80% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training, and development (20% of the score).

In the past year, Mediaocean also received the 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work , 2024 Top Workplaces New York City , USA Today 2024 Top Workplaces , Chicago Tribune 2024 Top Workplaces , and G2 2024 Fall Reports Leader awards.

"We know that a meaningful employee experience is key to attracting and keeping top talent in a dynamic market," said Nicole Brown, Mediaocean's Chief Human Resources Officer. "That's why we emphasize growth, development, and a collaborative, engaging culture where individuality is celebrated, and collective wins are cherished. This recognition from Ad Age reaffirms our mission to create a workplace built on belonging, sustainability, and achievement."

“The companies on Ad Age's 2025 Best Places to Work list have shown a deep commitment to building workplaces where employees truly want to be-no small feat in today's challenging labor market,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age.“Earning this recognition isn't just a win for company culture; it also strengthens an organization's reputation, making it a more attractive place for top talent.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2025 in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, innovation and forecasting.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes. The company's advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma , the industry's trusted system of record for media management and finance, Flashtalking , an innovative ad server and creative personalization platform, as well as Protected by Mediaocean , an MRC-accredited ad verification solution. Visit for more information.

Media Contact:

Aaron Goldman

CMO, Mediaocean

...