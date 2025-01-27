Sunset Transportation: 2025 Mexico Cross-Border Operations Must Include Strategic People, Processes, And Tech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cross-border freight efficiency for 2025 requires a strategy focused on risk mitigation, tracking legislative changes, and balancing disruptions, compliance, and costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset ("Sunset"), a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider and leader in global solutions, recommends shippers rely on professionals-like Sunset Transportation-as part of their 2025 Mexico Cross-Border Operations strategy. In addition to planning for any type of disruption, 2025 cross-border plans should include high-touch customer service and end-to-end solutions, plus the strategic use of the right people, technologies, and processes.

According to Gartner,“Exports from Mexico to the U.S. and Canada have more than doubled since 2019, as nearshoring impacts heighten the pressure on service and capacity in North America.” With reports that Mexico's exports to the U.S. will grow by another 34% over the next five years, cross-border logistics must remain top priority.

“In 2025, partnering with the right company whose people know local and global regulations, as well as the impact of taxes on all sectors of the supply chain, is key to cross-border freight optimization, efficiency, and revenue growth,” said Lindsey Graves, CEO, Sunset Transportation.

With so many variables, including increased taxes on goods from China-such as the latest legislation by Mexico raising textile tariffs to 15% and apparel tariffs up to 35%-the right cross-border operations partner must also understand the corresponding impact on every node of the supply chain. This includes warehousing capacity and providing continuous counsel to customers about the best distribution outcomes based on their goals and needs, including nearshoring and reshoring.

A complete cross-border distribution strategy should examine shipment volumes, the secure and scheduled movement of goods to various locations, efficient border-crossing criteria, tried-and-true standard operating processes, warehousing and capacity management, as well as a transportation management system (TMS) that works for all parties involved in handling the shipments.

“Cross-border logistics between the U.S. and Mexico involves navigating complex factors like differing currencies-U.S. dollars on one side and Pesos on the other-and measurement units, with miles in the U.S. and kilometers in Mexico. Add to that the unique transportation processes and border crossing requirements,” said Jose Minarro, Managing Director, Cross-Border Operations, Sunset Transportation.“Sunset's TMS seamlessly integrates these elements, ensuring efficient and streamlined operations across both sides of the border.”

Because communication is seamless during the cross-border shipping and distribution process, Sunset provides customers with true end-to-end visibility, helping shippers mitigate freight risks.

Gartner predicts that“E-commerce will continue to reshape the North American logistics landscape, with near double digit growth by the end of the decade. This will further complicate last-mile and freight logistics management.”

“Sunset takes all of that complexity into our 3PL operations, with our team using successful processes to ensure each shipment arrives as planned. We leverage our technology to provide customers with the information they want to see, such as, 'Where is my shipment? and 'When will it arrive?' That's the differentiator," said Minarro.

Cross-border freight efficiency for 2025 requires a strategy focused on risk mitigation, tracking legislative changes, and balancing disruptions, compliance, and costs. Discover Sunset's service offerings and best practices for building a successful cross-border freight strategy at .

