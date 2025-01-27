India Pizza Market Research Report: Sales Value And Volume Forecasts To 2028 By Brand And Distribution Channel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Pizza Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Pizza Market was valued at USD 5 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 6 million by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 3.82%.



The Pizza market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.35% during the period 2018 to 2023 with a sales value of INR 425.32 Million in 2023, an increase of 4.18% over 2022. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2022, when it grew by 5.11% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2021, when it increased by 0.82% over 2020.

This research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2018-2023 and illustrative forecasts to 2028, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Pizza and its variants Chilled Pizza & Frozen Pizza.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 16 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered India

