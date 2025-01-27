India Pizza Market Research Report: Sales Value And Volume Forecasts To 2028 By Brand And Distribution Channel
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Pizza market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India Pizza Market was valued at USD 5 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 6 million by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 3.82%.
The Pizza market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.35% during the period 2018 to 2023 with a sales value of INR 425.32 Million in 2023, an increase of 4.18% over 2022. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2022, when it grew by 5.11% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2021, when it increased by 0.82% over 2020.
This research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2018-2023 and illustrative forecasts to 2028, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Pizza and its variants Chilled Pizza & Frozen Pizza.
Scope
Overall Pizza market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2018 to 2028. Distribution channel sales analytics from 2020-2023.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 16
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $5 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $6 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.8%
| Regions Covered
| India
Key Topics Covered
1 Pizza Market Overview
2 India Pizza Market Analytics, 2018-28
2.1 Pizza Value Analytics, 2018-28
2.1.1 Pizza Market by Value, 2018-28
2.2 Pizza Volume Analytics, 2018-28
2.2.1 Pizza Market by Volume, 2018-28
3 India Pizza Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23
3.1 Pizza Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23
4 Appendix
4.1 Definitions
4.1.1 Category Definitions
4.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions
4.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations
4.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation
4.1.5 Graphical Representation of Brands
4.1.6 Exchange Rates
4.1.7 Methodology Summary
