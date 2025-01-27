The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes True Wind Culture To The MVO Task Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Carol Hink, Founder and Chief Wayfinder at True Wind Culture

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- True Wind Culture proudly joins the National Veteran Business Development Council's (NVBDC ) Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force . This partnership represents a significant step in True Wind Culture's mission to support veteran-owned businesses and foster resilience within the veteran community.“As a veteran and entrepreneur, I've learned that grit and resilience are just part of the job - whether in uniform or running a business. We're used to stepping outside our comfort zones, facing challenges head-on, and always having each other's six,” said Carol Hink, founder and Chief Wayfinder at True Wind Culture.“Joining the MVO Task Force feels like a natural next mission for me, one that's close to my heart. By supporting veteran-owned businesses, we're not just helping each other succeed; we're lifting entire communities and making a significant impact. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats, which makes me proud to be part of this effort to create waves of positive change.”True Wind Culture was launched in late 2023, inspired by Hink's experience during the pandemic. During this time, she turned to sailing to rediscover the principles she felt had been missing: trust, adaptability, and a deep connection to both herself and others. This experience inspired the creation of True Wind Culture, where sailing is used as a catalyst for transformation. The company's Sailing as a Service (SaaS) model offers custom journeys that help leaders and teams reconnect, rebuild trust, and grow together.One of True Wind Culture's most meaningful initiatives is the Sail-It-Forward program, which dedicates 10% of the proceeds from every corporate sail to fund restorative sailing experiences for veterans. These sails are offered to veterans free of charge, providing them with a unique opportunity to reconnect with themselves and others, experience camaraderie, and find healing on the open water.“Our goal is simple: to give veterans the opportunity to reconnect with themselves and others, experiencing the camaraderie and freedom that come with sailing as part of a crew,” Hink explained.“It's our way of saying thank you and helping them rediscover their strength and resilience on the open water.”True Wind Culture's commitment to veterans extends beyond the sailing experience. The organization offers personalized support before each sail, guided by a PhD Navy/Coast Guard chaplain with deep experience in counseling PTSD veterans. This approach ensures that each veteran's unique needs are met, both during their time on the water and as part of an ongoing community of support.For more information about True Wind Culture, please visit: truewindcultureAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce./nvbdc-news/the-national-veteran-business-development-council-nvbdc-welcomes-true-wind-culture-to-the-mvo-task-force/

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.