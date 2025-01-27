Portuguese Winger Jota Rejoins Celtic On Five-And-A-Half-Year Contract

(MENAFN- IANS) Glasgow, Jan 27 (IANS) Celtic Club have announced that Jota has returned to his former club as the Portuguese winger has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract which will see him remain at the Scottish side until June 2030.

“It's very nostalgic for me because it was such an amazing feeling and all the moments that I felt through my two seasons here, and I'm just delighted to be back. I'm really excited and I just can't wait to start. The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic.

“I'm so excited. The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that's life and that's how football is. Now I just can't wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow," said Jota to Celtic TV.

The 25-year-old joins from French side, Rennes, where he has spent the past six months following time in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad. It is Jota's second spell with Celtic, having initially joined the Hoops from Benfica back in 2021, on a season-long loan.

That first year proved to be a great success, with Jota playing his part in helping the club win the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup. And after making his move to Celtic a permanent one, he was an integral part of the squad which won the Treble in 2022/23.

In total, he scored 28 goals in 83 appearances for the Hoops and now he has returned to Celtic, joining Brendan Rodgers' squad in the midst of what is already a very positive season.