Staffbase Launches Next-Generation Email Solution To Transform Employee Communications From Unread To Unmissable

AI-powered content, analytics-driven insights, and global management tools make "The New Staffbase Email" the ultimate solution for secure, streamlined employee communication

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase, the fastest-growing employee communications cloud, today announces the launch of "The New Staffbase Email," an updated email designed to address the evolving needs of employee communications. By offering tools for creating personalized, visually compelling, and strategically timed messages, the new email product aims to improve how organizations engage with their employees.

The New Staffbase Email enhances an already trusted email product, relied upon by leading organizations across North America, including Rady Children's Hospital, Sephora, Rite Aid, Daimler Trucks North America, and JBS.

The enduring role of email in workplace communication

In an era of rapid digital transformation, email remains a core communication tool for businesses. The recent Employee Communications Impact Study by USC Annenberg and Staffbase reveals that emails from management are the second most preferred channel for receiving company news, with 52% of employees favoring this method – second only to updates from immediate supervisors. Furthermore, email stands out as a highly credible source: an impressive 91% of employees trust emails from management as a reliable channel for information.

Its versatility and reach make it indispensable, especially for organizations with diverse, global teams. The New Staffbase Email acknowledges the enduring relevance of email while providing modern solutions to common challenges such as analytics, engagement, clarity, and accessibility.

"While new communication tools are constantly emerging, email continues to serve as a reliable and universal channel for organizations and remains a critical part of the broader communication stack," said SVP and GM of Staffbase - Americas, David Maffei. "With this new release, we're focusing on helping businesses tap into the full potential of this essential resource by making employee communications more impactful and actionable."

Key features designed to boost efficiency and reliability

The New Staffbase Email introduces several features aimed at improving both the employee and administrator experience:



Drag-and-drop email editor: this fun, user friendly email designer helps simply the creation of visually engaging and branded emails. No design experience required

Advanced communication management: Tools like the editorial calendar, campaigns, and spaces streamline planning and execution.

Multi-language support: Enables global teams to communicate effectively in their preferred languages.

Staffbase Studio integration: Provides a unified platform for aggregated analytics, holistic management, and streamlined user management across Staffbase tools.

AI-assisted content creation : Helps teams craft relevant, engaging messages quickly and efficiently.

Data-driven insights: Tracks metrics like open rates and reading time, empowering better content strategies, campaign performance analysis, and insights from alignment surveys. Reliable hosting: Built on Microsoft Azure for top-notch security and uptime reliability.

The email solution is part of Staffbase's ongoing efforts to support organizations in navigating the complexities of workplace communication. By combining modern technology with user-centric design, the Staffbase Studio helps teams create communications that are clear, engaging, and relevant.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With more than 2,500 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. In 2023, Staffbase was named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox.

Staffbase is headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany and New York City.

