Battery Separators Industry Research Report 2025-2034 - Toray Industries, Asahi Kasei Corporation, SK Innovation Co, Freudenberg, And ENTEK International Lead The Competition
1/27/2025 9:31:33 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Separators market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Battery Separators market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
The battery separators market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $5.78 billion in 2024 to $6.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for consumer electronics, growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market, rise in awareness of environmental concerns, investments in research and development, adoption of renewable energy sources.
The battery separators market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government incentives and regulations, expansion of the 5G network infrastructure, global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, economic growth. Major trends in the forecast period include thin-film separators, safety-enhancing separators, solid-state battery compatibility, nanotechnology integration, and rapid prototyping and testing.
The battery separator market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The battery separator market is also benefiting from the expanding automotive industry, where battery separators play a crucial role in enhancing thermal management, preventing short circuits, and ensuring safety.
Product innovations are shaping the battery separator market, with major companies investing in advanced technologies to stay competitive. Major players in the battery separators market are strategically focusing on cutting-edge products such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery cells to drive their market revenues.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the battery separators market in 2024. The regions covered in this battery separator market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the battery separators market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Battery Type: Li-Ion; Lead Acid; Other Battery Types
2) By Material Type: Polypropylene; Polyethylene; Other Materials
3) By End User: Automotive; Industrial; Consumer Electronics; Other End Users
Subsegments:
1) By Li-Ion: Polyethylene (PE) Separators; Polypropylene (PP) Separators; Ceramic-Coated Separators
2) By Lead Acid: Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Separators; Polyethylene (PE) Separators; PVC Separators
3) By Other Battery Types: Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Battery Separators; Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery Separators; Sodium-Ion Battery Separators
Key Companies Profiled in the Battery Separators Market: Toray Industries Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; SK Innovation Co. Ltd.; Freudenberg SE; ENTEK International LLC
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2025-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $6.68 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $11.39 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
The major companies featured in this Battery Separators market report include:
Toray Industries Inc. Asahi Kasei Corporation SK Innovation Co. Ltd. Freudenberg SE ENTEK International LLC Dreamweaver International Eaton Corporation Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Bernard Dumas W-Scope Corporation Ube Industries DuPont de Nemours Inc. Celgard LLC Electrovaya Inc Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Ahlstrom Corp Ltd. Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. LG Chem Teijin Limited. Nitto Denko Corporation. Daramic Inc. Elegus Technologies SepCell Technologies ExxonMobil Corporation Polypore International Inc.
CONTACT:
