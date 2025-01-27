(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Separators Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Battery Separators market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The battery separators market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $5.78 billion in 2024 to $6.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for consumer electronics, growth in the electric vehicle (EV) market, rise in awareness of environmental concerns, investments in research and development, adoption of renewable energy sources.

The battery separators market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government incentives and regulations, expansion of the 5G network infrastructure, global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, economic growth. Major trends in the forecast period include thin-film separators, safety-enhancing separators, solid-state battery compatibility, nanotechnology integration, and rapid prototyping and testing.

The battery separator market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The battery separator market is also benefiting from the expanding automotive industry, where battery separators play a crucial role in enhancing thermal management, preventing short circuits, and ensuring safety.

Product innovations are shaping the battery separator market, with major companies investing in advanced technologies to stay competitive. Major players in the battery separators market are strategically focusing on cutting-edge products such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery cells to drive their market revenues.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the battery separators market in 2024. The regions covered in this battery separator market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the battery separators market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA. Report Scope Markets Covered:

1) By Battery Type: Li-Ion; Lead Acid; Other Battery Types

2) By Material Type: Polypropylene; Polyethylene; Other Materials

3) By End User: Automotive; Industrial; Consumer Electronics; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Li-Ion: Polyethylene (PE) Separators; Polypropylene (PP) Separators; Ceramic-Coated Separators

2) By Lead Acid: Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Separators; Polyethylene (PE) Separators; PVC Separators

3) By Other Battery Types: Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Battery Separators; Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery Separators; Sodium-Ion Battery Separators

Key Companies Profiled in the Battery Separators Market: Toray Industries Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; SK Innovation Co. Ltd.; Freudenberg SE; ENTEK International LLC

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

