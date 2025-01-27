Xcede Group Achieves Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Awards Across Both Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adam Marsh, CEO of Xcede Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xcede Group announces a great achievement as both its brands have been awarded the Platinum Trusted Service Award from Feefo, the leading independent customer review platform. This recognition underscores the group's commitment to delivering exceptional service across its recruitment operations.

Xcede , specialising in technology recruitment, has maintained its Platinum status for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating the enduring success of its 'Customer First' approach. This sustained excellence reflects the company's unwavering dedication to providing superior service to both clients and candidates.

In a significant milestone, EarthStream Global , the specialist recruitment provider for the Renewable Energy, Power & Grid and Industrial sectors, has elevated its status from Gold to Platinum for the first time, following three years of consistent Gold-level performance.

Adam Marsh, CEO of Xcede Group, commented: "Achieving Platinum Trusted Service Awards across Xcede Group is a true testament to the dedication and consistency across both of our brands. It's incredible to see Xcede retain Platinum for the fourth consecutive year and EarthStream Global achieve this milestone for the first time."

The Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award is particularly meaningful as it is based on genuine feedback from clients and candidates, providing authentic validation of both brands' service quality. This recognition reinforces Xcede Group's position as a leading force in specialised recruitment, built on a foundation of trust and customer satisfaction.

About Xcede Group

Xcede Group is a global recruitment organisation that delivers technology and energy talent solutions which enable companies to innovate and grow.

About Feefo

Feefo is a leading global customer reviews and insights platform on a mission to empower its clients to fully understand how their customers experience their product or service.

