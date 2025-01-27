Will Develop 10 Ultra-Modern Industrial Towns: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Monday laid a roadmap for the all-round development of the state to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP government.

The Chief Minister announced the would develop 10 ultra-modern industrial towns across Haryana, modelled after IMT Kharkhoda, to further strengthen the state's industrial infrastructure.

The Chief Minister told the here that 25,000 MW of electricity will be generated through sources, which will be used to power industrial centres across the state and the NCR.

In a bid to address environmental concerns, particularly the discharge of chemical and industrial waste, the government will construct state-of-the-art sewerage treatment plants in Panipat, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

In addition, the government will expedite the construction of the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul and Mahendragarh to improve connectivity.

In collaboration with the central government's PM Mega Integrated Textile Area and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, Haryana will establish an integrated textile market in Ambala, the state's largest textile hub.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's focus on the pharmaceutical sector, with plans to fast-track the establishment of a Pharma Park in Karnal, aimed at capitalising on the growing pharmaceutical industry through the Product Linked Incentive Scheme and the Haryana Pharmaceutical Policy of 2015.

A Defence and Aerospace Hub will be set up in Mahendragarh under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, which is expected to boost the state's presence in the defence sector.

To further support industrial growth, the state will develop a new 10,000-acre land bank through the e-Bhoomi portal.

Furthermore, a new policy will be introduced, requiring government institutions to pay an eight per cent interest on any delayed payments.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that these transformative measures will lay a strong foundation for Haryana's role in helping India achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said in the past 100 days the government has worked non-stop and completed 18 of the 240 'sankalps' outlined in the Sankalp Patra.

Besides, work is underway at the site for six of the goals. The process to obtain both administrative and financial sanctions to complete an additional 50 decisions is currently underway.