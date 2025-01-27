Federal Permitting Expert Eric Beightel Joins ESA

"Eric joins ESA at a pivotal moment," said President and CEO, Leslie Moulton-Post. "As the federal and state governments accelerate efforts to move critical infrastructure investments forward, they are also working to modernize and streamline the environmental regulatory process to deliver these projects and effective environmental protections at the scale and speed required."

Prior to his work at the Permitting Council, Beightel served under other federal administrations as a Senior Environmental Policy Advisor at the Department of Transportation and as a subject matter expert to the Office of Management and Budget. In addition to his public sector positions, he also has held national infrastructure and environmental policy and strategy roles with national and global consulting firms, bringing hands-on experience with project implementation and delivery for complex infrastructure projects.

In his new role at ESA, Beightel will serve as a strategic advisor to ESA's clients on the full range of regulatory challenges, helping them understand the ever-evolving environment of federal policies, processes, and funding requirements. He joins an extensive network of senior regulatory specialists and environmental subject matter experts across ESA, helping the firm to amplify and accelerate its ability to navigate the federal environmental regulatory process efficiently with a focus on project delivery.

"I am so excited to join ESA and work with experts across environmental disciplines to create actionable advice for clients to position their projects for success in this dynamic regulatory and policy environment," says Beightel. "I was drawn to ESA because of the focus on working on the right projects and staying true to the guiding principles to work for the betterment of our communities-I can't wait to get to work."

Beightel holds a Master of Public Policy from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies from the University of Kansas.

About Environmental Science Associates

Environmental Science Associates (ESA) is a prominent environmental services firm, leading the industry in planning and design, environmental science, regulatory compliance, and restoration. ESA works to improve the sustainability and resilience of communities and the natural environment, providing responsive client service and tackling complex environmental challenges. A 100% employee-owned firm, growing thoughtfully and deliberately, ESA invests in its employee-owners across offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeastern United States.

