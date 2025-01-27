From Strength To Strength: Four Seasons Accelerates Growth Strategy Across Hotels, Resorts, Residences And Experiential Journeys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are honoring the foundational heritage that has made Four Seasons the irreplicable company it is today, while remaining focused on unlocking our full potential with a clear vision for growth," says Alejandro Reynal , President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "At the heart of our success are our people – empowered and engaged employees who bring our renowned culture of personalized, caring service to life. With the strength of our singular luxury brand, we are well-positioned to seize opportunities, drive innovation, and build on our legacy of excellence."

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of partnership and investment by the company's longtime shareholders, Cascade Investment, L.L.C., Kingdom Holding Company, and Four Seasons Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp through Triples Holdings Limited. Reflecting on this milestone, Reynal notes: "The enduring commitment of our shareholders has been instrumental in fuelling innovation and advancing our shared vision for the future of luxury hospitality. We are grateful for their unwavering support, investment and vision, and look forward to continuing this extraordinary journey together."

Enhancing and Expanding an Iconic Portfolio of Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons growth trajectory includes strategic expansion into key destinations, highlighted by landmark openings, exceptional restorations, and a robust development pipeline of over 60 projects worldwide. By 2033, Four Seasons plans to operate 180 properties globally, solidifying its position as the world's largest operator of luxury properties under a single brand.

Recent and upcoming opening highlights for the years ahead include:



Americas: The recent reopening of the beloved Four Seasons Hotel New York took place at the end of 2024, with the highly anticipated return of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara taking place in 2025. Also this year, the legendary Naples Beach Club will reopen as a Four Seasons experience; the thoughtful restoration of iconic 16th century landmarks in Cartagena will unveil a new property; and the company will also mark its debut in Puerto Rico , taking over management of an exquisite beachside property in Bahia Beach. Looking ahead, guests can escape to overwater bungalows on a private island in Belize ; retreat to the 95-key resort within a 24 hectare (60-acre) private estate in the Dominican Republic , the company's first in the country; hit the slopes in Park City's Deer Valley East Village in Utah; or enjoy the best of sports, entertainment and leisure in Jacksonville, Florida .



Europe: In Europe, Four Seasons will welcome new additions in Italy including the transformation of Venice's historic Hotel Danieli and a new resort in Puglia ; two new locations in Greece with resorts in Mykonos and Porto Heli ; and the reopening of the renowned Park Gstaad into a Four Seasons experience.



Middle East and Africa: In the coming years, guests will be able to experience the luxury of Four Seasons at several dynamic properties in Saudi Arabia: in the heart of the ancient city of Madinah ; with new resort offerings on Shura Island at The Red Sea , on Sindalah Island at NEOM , and at the relaxing AMAALA Triple Bay wellness resort ; in Jeddah's Corniche district ; and in historic Diriyah . Four Seasons growth also continues across Egypt at two exceptional new properties in Luxor and Madinaty, New Cairo Capital; in Muscat, Oman ; and in Tanzania with a new resort in Zanzibar .

APAC: Asia's growth pipeline features exciting new projects for the years ahead, including on Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam ; a glistening new skyscraper in Taiwan ; a new resort in Okinawa, Japan ; expansion in Australia with a resort in Melbourne ; and new openings in China including in Xi'an and the company's highly anticipated return to Shanghai .

40 Years of Luxury Living with Four Seasons

Four Seasons has transformed the concept of high-end living through its rapidly expanding residential portfolio and award-winning homeowner experience. Celebrating 40 years of branded residential leadership, Four Seasons currently offers 55 exceptional properties across 20 countries. Combining thoughtful design, world-class amenities and personalized service, the company achieved USD $2.1 billion in gross residential sales in 2024, a testament to the enduring appeal of the Four Seasons homeowner experience.

Currently, 65% of Four Seasons mixed-use development pipeline includes a residential component, with properties underway worldwide, including: Naples (Florida), Park City, Orlando, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Nevis, The Red Sea, Cairo and Bahrain Bay. Standalone residential projects also remain a key driver of the company's growth strategy, underscoring Four Seasons commitment to redefining luxury living worldwide. New standalone developments are planned in dynamic markets including Istanbul, Lake Austin, Las Vegas, Dubai, and Miami.

An Experiential Luxury Ecosystem

As a natural extension of its hospitality legacy, Four Seasons continues to introduce new luxury travel experiences and strategic partnerships, inviting guests to explore the world with a brand they know and trust. Alongside its world-class portfolio – including property collections across Mexico, Hawaii , Japan and China and along with its Safari and Island Collection – Four Seasons also offers unparalleled experiences through its renowned Private Jet Experience and soon-to-launch Yacht.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , now in its 10th year, has redefined luxury air travel, achieving a 30% repeat guest rate and record guest satisfaction scores, including a high intent to travel again. With its recently redesigned aircraft, the jet operated eight itineraries last year, offering extended and curated travel experiences across 43 global destinations. 2025 trips are driving increased interest and demand, surpassing the same period last year, and the majority of trips already sold out.

Excitement is also building towards the highly anticipated launch of Four Seasons Yachts , with its inaugural voyage set for January 2026. Featuring 95 all-suite accommodations crafted by an impressive roster of world-renowned designers, the Yacht will bring the brand's signature service to the seas with voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean next year.

Both the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and Four Seasons Yachts remain integral components of the brand's experiential luxury ecosystem, reflecting a commitment to innovation and transformative travel that affirms Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally , the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience , and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts . Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons . For the latest news, visit href="" rel="nofollow" fourseason .

