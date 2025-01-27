Mattamy Homes Launches Arbor Chase In Clover, SC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mattamy's Arbor Chase community will offer 159 two-story townhomes, with a mix of front-load garage and alley-fed garage floorplan designs. The townhomes will include three bedrooms, one- and two-car garages, open kitchen spaces and deluxe owner's suites with pricing starting from the low $300's. To give prospective homebuyers a closer look, three model homes – including the award-winning Adriana and Briana plans – will be open for tours.

"We're excited to bring some of our award-winning floorplans to Arbor Chase, a community that captures the charm of small-town living while providing excellent accessibility to daily conveniences and outdoor recreation," said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "In today's constrained market, Arbor Chase offers affordable living and modern home designs to support how people really live, and we look forward to welcoming our first homeowners into the community in the very near future."

Homebuyers can expect a low-maintenance townhome lifestyle complemented by a host of amenities, including:



Community pool and cabana

Included lawn care

Dog park

Walkable green space Community playground

Major employment centers like Charlotte, Rock Hill and Gastonia, and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport are between 22- to 50-minutes away from the community. There's quick access to two nearby highways – Highway 321 and Highway 49/South Tryon Street as well as access to nearby retail including the Rivergate Shopping Center which features a Super Target, Best Buy and Home Depot. In addition, top-rated healthcare facilities are nearby, a myriad of dining and entertainment options, and outdoor recreation for homebuyers to choose from.

Outdoor recreation hotspots include Lake Wylie for boating and fishing, Kings Mountain National Military Park for history buffs, and Crowders Mountain State Park which offers rock climbing, picnicking, hiking and more.

Arbor Chase is the ideal home base for homebuyers seeking convenience, a small-town feel and many different avenues for adventure.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited