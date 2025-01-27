Correction: Total Voting Rights

27 January 2025

Issues of Equity and Total Rights - Correction

Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") wishes to notify the following corrections to the number of shares in issue and voting rights disclosed in the below 'Issue of Equity' and 'Total Voting Rights' announcements, which were made public on the dates specified below.

As at today's date, the Company has 38,366,526 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 38,366,526. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.