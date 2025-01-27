Belgian Footballer Nainggolan Arrested In Cocaine Trafficking Probe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Former Belgian international Radja Nainggolan was arrested on Monday as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking via the of Antwerp, the Brussels prosecutor's office said.

Police arrested several suspects, including the footballer, after carrying out a series of morning raids across the country, the office told AFP.

"The investigation concerns alleged facts of importation of cocaine from South America to Europe, via the port of Antwerp, and its redistribution in Belgium," prosecutors added in a statement. No further details were immediately made public.

Antwerp-born Nainggolan, 36, came out of retirement last week to join a lower-tier Belgian side -- adding a final spell to a long career that saw him play 30 matches and score six goals for the national team.

Having played for Italian teams Cagliari, Inter Milan and Roma, he had been without a club since last summer before signing with Belgian second-tier outfit Lokeren last week.

He marked his debut with a goal at the weekend in Lokeren's 1-1 home draw to K. Lierse. He had previously returned from Italy to Belgium in the summer of 2021 to join Royal Antwerp.

A tattooed midfielder known for his off-field antics, he parted ways with Antwerp in early 2023.

A few months earlier he had been suspended for being caught smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench, according to Belgian media.