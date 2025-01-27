Ukrainian Envoy To UK: Delay In Providing Ukraine With Necessary Weapons Has Changed Situation On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decision to attack Ukraine in 2022 will be as fatal for Russian dictator Vladimir as the attack on the USSR was for Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former head of the of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this in an op-ed for Ukrayinska Pravda , Ukrinform reports.

He warned that the war against Ukraine is ongoing and can be won or lost. In this context, the former chief called on the entire world to unite in the fight against the“cannibalistic dictator.”

“Because while the West continued to fear Putin's 'red lines' and prayed for the need to avoid escalation, China, North Korea, and Iran had already united around Russia. The delay of democratic countries in providing Ukraine with the necessary amount of weapons has led to a change in the situation on the battlefield,” Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

According to him, we have entered a state of protracted war.

“The latest technologies have appeared on the frontline, which are already becoming decisive and will change the global security of the future,” the ambassador added.

He called on the democratic world to also be concerned about whether this war will be limited to Ukraine.

The former commander-in-chief is sure that a dictatorial regime is more adapted to war because it can send millions of people to dig trenches and produce shells, but such regimes“cannot help but make mistakes, and history confirms this.”

“Where one person decides everything, there is no room for other opinions. Therefore, for Hitler, the decision to attack the USSR would later become fatal. Putin's decision to attack Ukraine in 2022 will also be fatal thanks to our incredible efforts,” the diplomat emphasized.

He summarized that in the war with dictator Vladimir Putin , it is necessary not only to survive, but also to realize a new strategy that would form a system of the country's resilience and transition to new technological solutions. The key to victory will be not just endurance, but a decisive and timely response to new challenges, Zaluzhnyi added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned during the commemoration of the Holocaust that the evil that tries to destroy the lives of entire nations still exists in the world.

Photo: Facebook / Valerii Zaluzhnyi