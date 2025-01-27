عربي


Chairman Of Illegal Residents' Dept. Receives FM


1/27/2025 9:04:11 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Central Agency for Remedying Status of Illegal Residents Saleh Al-Fadhala received on Monday Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.
A Central Agency press release said that Al-Fadhala and Al-Yahya stressed the importance of cooperating with all ministries and state institutions. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

