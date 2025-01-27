Chairman Of Illegal Residents' Dept. Receives FM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Central Agency for Remedying Status of Illegal Residents Saleh Al-Fadhala received on Monday of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya. A Central Agency press release said that Al-Fadhala and Al-Yahya stressed the importance of cooperating with all ministries and state institutions. (end) hmd

