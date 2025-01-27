Satisfi Labs Secures Growth Funding To Expand Conversational Experience Platform Capabilities And Partner Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the premier conversational experience designed to transform customer engagement for destinations and experiences, today announced the securing of new growth financing. Level Structured Capital, an affiliate of Level Equity, a private firm with more than $3 billion in assets under management that is focused on providing capital to software and technology-enabled businesses, provided the funding.

The new investment round will the company's global expansion and continue to enhance and expand its product pipeline. Satisfi Labs continues to build significant momentum as a leader in conversational experience platforms, seamlessly connecting over 715 clients in sports, entertainment, and tourism to AI agents and integrated inbound and outbound messaging. With this new funding, the company will focus on building its partner ecosystem and Engine App marketplace to provide more skills and integrations for its clients and develop product enhancements that better connect the conversations ecosystems between the company's engines.

"Satisfi Labs has prioritized product differentiation and profitability to drive sustainable growth, earning trust as the premier conversational experience platform," said Donny White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "Level Structured Capital's investment strengthens our momentum to deliver innovative solutions that enhance customer experiences in new and established markets. We're excited to partner with them, leveraging their expertise to guide us through this next phase of growth."

"The Satisfi Labs team has experienced remarkable growth over the past 8+ years. The team has committed to doing things differently by putting client outcomes at the forefront of the sports, entertainment, and tourism industries and innovating at the speed of culture. Its reputation as a disruptive force comes from years of dedication, and we are thrilled to support its continued growth", said Barry Osherow, Partner, Level Structured Capital.

In 2024, Satisfi Labs acquired Factoreal, an omnichannel marketing automation platform, to accelerate the expansion of its connected partner ecosystem, which has been rebranded as Marketing Engine. The company also merged its services with Broadw, a leading provider of AI-powered concierge services for live entertainment and attractions (including Broadway), to strengthen its presence in the live event space.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is the premier conversational experience platform designed to transform customer engagement for destinations and experiences. Our platform offers the conversational ecosystem needed to connect guests and brands by deploying AI agents, managing conversational journeys, and combining inbound and outbound messaging. Serving over 715 clients across sports, entertainment, and tourism, we empower brands to deliver personalized, intelligent customer interactions across multiple channels, transforming how businesses connect, communicate, and convert. Satisfi Labs has received major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, Techstars, Collective Capital, and Florida Funders.

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses. Level provides long-term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised more than $3.0 billion in committed capital and has made over 100 investments since its inception. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Jack Buttacavoli

[email protected]

SOURCE Satisfi Labs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED