Study Reveals Top Factors That Attract Students To Colleges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New EAB analysis shows applicants prioritize campus life and quantity of degree programs over affordability Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from education company EAB reveals the most critical institutional factors-ranging from affordability to study abroad options-that motivate prospective college students to apply and enroll. The number of majors offered, availability of student organizations, campus safety, and favorable weather all outweigh affordability in influencing students' college decisions. “Cost is always important to families, but it may surprise some institutions to learn how important things like campus safety or streamlining the application process can be to a prospective student,” said EAB Vice President of Consulting Services and Dean of Enrollment Management, Madeleine Rhyneer.“Although frequently in the headlines, factors like state politics and Greek life are notably absent from the top 10 considerations that influence where students apply and enroll.” EAB analyzed application and yield data for every four-year college and university in the United States. The company then correlated that data with more than 80 institutional characteristics to find the most statistically significant drivers of student interest across all schools, as well as among groups of peer institutions to understand how students choose between similar schools. Out of more than 80 institutional factors analyzed, the following were found to be the most significant drivers of student interest. Top Ten Factors That Influence Students' College Decision:

1. Number of majors 10.2% 2. Campus safety 9.2% 3. Number of student orgs 9.2% 4. Favorable climate (weather) 9.1% 5. Affordability 9.0% 6. HBCU status 7.6% 7. Fewer application requirements 7.5% 8. Graduates' earning potential 6.8% 9. Study-abroad options 6.8% 10. Lower median age of locality 5.9%

The full analysis and additional details on the research methodology are available in a report titled,“ Why Students Pick the Schools They Do-and How to Boost Your Odds of Making the Cut .”

“Understanding what draws students to a particular school is essential for admissions teams,” Rhyneer added.“I'm excited to work with EAB partner institutions to apply this research in a way that helps them better understand their strengths and opportunities so they can stand out in a crowded market.”

