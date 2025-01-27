Disguise Announces Exclusive Global Rights For The Hugely Anticipated Big Screen Adventure A MINECRAFT MOVIE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWAY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products company JAKKS Pacific, (NASDAQ: JAKK), has proudly announced global licensing rights to design, produce, and costumes inspired by A MINECRAFT MOVIE. This major announcement solidifies Disguise's long-standing partnership with the Minecraft brand, the world's most popular game, and extends their leadership in the gaming costume market. As the exclusive costume partner for Minecraft, Disguise continues to bring the iconic game's characters and themes to life for fans around the world.

The highly anticipated A MINECRAFT MOVIE, set to release on April 4, 2025, is a live-action cinematic adaptation of the game that has captivated millions. Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), the film follows a group of misfits who travel through a portal to the Overworld. Lead by Steve (played by Jack Black) and Garrett“The Garbage Man” Garrison (played by Jason Momoa), they must master the challenges of their new world, and work together as they embark on a magical quest to return home. Combining the game's signature creativity with themes of teamwork and resilience, the movie is poised to introduce Minecraft's unique universe to new audiences while delighting long-time fans.

“Minecraft is a phenomenal brand with rich content that has inspired some of Disguise's best-selling costumes and accessories for almost a decade now,” said Tara Cortner, President & GM of Disguise, Inc.“We are excited to launch an exclusive lineup of costumes to further immerse fans in the vibrant world of Minecraft in 2025. We anticipate that A MINECRAFT MOVIE will catapult our Minecraft costumes to new heights for kids and adults to enjoy globally.”

Disguise is at the forefront of licensed video game merchandise, crafting costumes that celebrate the spirit of gaming culture. Its Minecraft-themed lineup, which includes iconic characters like Steve, Alex, Ender Dragon, Enderman and Creeper, has become a global phenomenon. With A MINECRAFT MOVIE on the horizon, Disguise is committed to expanding its offerings to reflect the film's innovative and dynamic take on the Minecraft universe.

As part of JAKKS Pacific, Disguise, Inc. continues to lead the market in gaming-inspired costumes, ensuring fans of all ages can connect with the worlds they love. Minecraft costumes and accessories remain available year-round, with new designs inspired by A MINECRAFT MOVIE set to expand the brand's reach further in 2025. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates as the launch of this exciting collection approaches.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZoneTM, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild ManesTM as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world's leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world's largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise's extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit and follow us on Instagram X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

ABOUT MINECRAFT

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time with millions of players in every country and territory around the world including Antarctica and the Vatican City. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, games like Minecraft Education, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of in-game Marketplace content, books and an upcoming major motion picture.

ABOUT A MINECRAFT MOVIE

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits-Garrett“The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)-find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Vertigo Entertainment/On The Roam/Mojäng Aktiebolag Production, A Jared Hess Film,“A Minecraft Movie.” The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China and released only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.

