Serentica Renewables Certified as Great Place to Work® in its maiden attempt, Setting a Benchmark in Workplace Excellence

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 27, 2025: Serentica Renewables ("Serentica" or the "Company"), a leading renewable energy company in India, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in its maiden participation, marking a significant milestone in the compan’’s journey. Established in 2022, Serentica has rapidly emerged as a key player in the sector and this recognition reflects their commitment to business innovation and empowering an outstanding workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work® Certification, awarded by the global authority on workplace culture, recognizes organizations that foster outstanding employee experiences and demonstrate a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. Being recognized as a GPTW-certified organization highlights the strength of Serentic’’s workforce and its ongoing efforts to create an exceptional employee experience.

Commenting on the comp’ny’s first Great Place To Work Certification, Akshay Hiranandani, Chief Executive Officer, Serentica Renewables said, " What we have achieved here goes beyond business metrics. We believe that our journey towards renewable energy leadership is essentially linked to our people-first approach. This certification reflects our employees' trust in our vision and their confidence in our ability to create meaningful im”act.”

Commenting on this achievement, Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO add“d, “Since ’erentica’s inception, we have established a workplace built on transparent communication and a strong focus on employee growth. We have cultivated a culture that balances rapid progress with effective practices and this recognition reinforces our commitment to setting higher standards as we continue to attract and foster top talent in ”he sector.”

Great ®lace To Work® is a globally recognized authority in elevating employer brands. Their certification process, based on feedback from over 100 million employees worldwide, evaluates workplace culture through employee feedback and people practices. Serentica Renewables earned the first-ever certification by excelling in key areas such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, solidifying its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment.







