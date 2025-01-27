Secretary Rubio’s Call with Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with the Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the strength of the relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Rasmussen discussed the importance of deepening bilateral and regional cooperation on security and defense, economic and trade matters, and ending the war in Ukraine.

