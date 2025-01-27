عربي


Secretary Rubio's Call With Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen

1/27/2025 8:51:50 AM

Readout

Office of the Spokesperson

January 24, 2025

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with the Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the strength of the relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Rasmussen discussed the importance of deepening bilateral and regional cooperation on security and defense, economic and trade matters, and ending the war in Ukraine.

U.S. Department of State

