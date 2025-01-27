عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hostage Release

Hostage Release


1/27/2025 8:51:46 AM

The United States celebrates the release of the four Israeli hostages held in captivity for 477 days.  It is critical that the ceasefire implementation continues and that all of the hostages are freed from Hamas captivity and safely returned to their families. We continue to mourn the innocent lives lost at the hands of Hamas terrorism since October 7, 2023.

MENAFN27012025004514009831ID1109133375


U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search