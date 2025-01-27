Hostage Release

Date
1/27/2025 8:51:46 AM
The United States celebrates the release of the four Israeli hostages held in captivity for 477 days. It is critical that the ceasefire implementation continues and that all of the hostages are freed from Hamas captivity and safely returned to their families. We continue to mourn the innocent lives lost at the hands of Hamas terrorism since October 7, 2023.
