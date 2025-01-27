India Republic Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation’s Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world’s largest democracy.

The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century. The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of our economic relationship. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.