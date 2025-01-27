عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Britecap Financial Announces Key Promotions Across Multiple Departments

Britecap Financial Announces Key Promotions Across Multiple Departments


1/27/2025 8:47:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are immensely proud of our progress and growth," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap. "None of this would be possible without our dedicated team members. Our employees are the heart of our company, and their invaluable contributions are essential to achieving our ambitious goal of becoming the premier lender to America's small businesses."

Join us in congratulating the following team members:

Originations:

  • Sammy Velick: Funding Consultant, Team Lead
  • Sam Boyer: Funding Consultant, Team Lead
  • Herson Ramirez: Strategic Account Manager, Team Lead
  • Donna Finerty: Renewals Account Manager
  • Daniel Padilla: Strategic Account Manager
  • Veronica Rivera: Loan Representative II, Team Lead
  • Bruce Milam: Loan Representative II, Team Lead
  • Debra Hayes: Renewals Account Manager
  • Stephanie Acosta: Renewals Account Manager

Enablement:

  • Summer Brayton: Enablement Specialist

Analytics:

  • Kathik Kodakandla: Manager, Data & Analytics
  • Noven Gong: Manager, Risk Analytics

About BriteCap Financial LLC
 BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient, and affordable working capital directly to businesses and through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap/partners . BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.

About NMEF
 NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:
 For BriteCap:
David Schneider
Vice President of Marketing
BriteCap Financial,
[email protected]
954-494-1606

For NMEF:
Blair Dawson
SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
NMEF,
[email protected]
203-354-1710

SOURCE BriteCap Financial

MENAFN27012025003732001241ID1109133367


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search