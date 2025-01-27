Britecap Financial Announces Key Promotions Across Multiple Departments
1/27/2025 8:47:10 AM
"We are immensely proud of our progress and growth," said Richard Henderson, CEO of BriteCap. "None of this would be possible without our dedicated team members. Our employees are the heart of our company, and their invaluable contributions are essential to achieving our ambitious goal of becoming the premier lender to America's small businesses."
Join us in congratulating the following team members:
Originations:
Sammy Velick: Funding Consultant, Team Lead
Sam Boyer: Funding Consultant, Team Lead
Herson Ramirez: Strategic Account Manager, Team Lead
Donna Finerty: Renewals Account Manager
Daniel Padilla: Strategic Account Manager
Veronica Rivera: Loan Representative II, Team Lead
Bruce Milam: Loan Representative II, Team Lead
Debra Hayes: Renewals Account Manager
Stephanie Acosta: Renewals Account Manager
Enablement:
Summer Brayton: Enablement Specialist
Analytics:
Kathik Kodakandla: Manager, Data & Analytics
Noven Gong: Manager, Risk Analytics
About BriteCap Financial LLC
BriteCap Financial is a leading provider of working capital for America's small business owners. Since 2003, BriteCap combines technology and non-traditional credit algorithms to provide fast, convenient, and affordable working capital directly to businesses and through their broker network. For more information about becoming a partner, visit britecap/partners . BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.
About NMEF
NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. For more information, visit .
Media Contacts:
For BriteCap:
David Schneider
Vice President of Marketing
BriteCap Financial,
[email protected]
954-494-1606
For NMEF:
Blair Dawson
SVP, Chief Marketing Officer
NMEF,
[email protected]
203-354-1710
