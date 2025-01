(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is currently investigating potential violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. ("TELUS Digital" or the "Company") ( NYSE: "TIXT" ; ISIN: CA87975H1001).

TELUS Digital is a global provider of digital solutions for customer experience (CX), including digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, and customer experience solutions. It lists its securities on the NYSE, TSX, and there are multiple over-the-counter markets for secondary market trading.

Berger Montague's investigation is focused on whether TELUS Digital and its senior executives misled investors regarding the Company's financial performance, specifically with regard to its AI solutions, during the period of May 9, 2023 through August 1, 2024, as reflected in a pending shareholder lawsuit.

As a result of the Company's disclosures on August 1, 2024, the price of TELUS shares plummeted from a closing price of $6.48 per share on August 1 to a close of $4.15 per share on August 2, further declining on the next trading day, August 5, to a close of $3.32 per share – a total decline of $3.16 per share, or more than 48% .

If you are a TELUS Digital investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or [email protected] , or (215) 875-3015.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Delaware, San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, as well as Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

[email protected]





SOURCE Berger Montague

