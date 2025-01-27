Horne Announces Fully-Funded Mental Telehealth Program Available In Rural Arizona Counties

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Horne said, "Mental is an essential component of comprehensive school safety, and youth mental health needs have gone up significantly over the past few years in Arizona. We have heard from schools, students, and families that finding timely support has been an ongoing challenge, particularly in rural counties. This partnership with Cartwheel will give families an additional option to find support for their mental health."

The program is in response to the increasing need for mental support in Arizona and across the country. Phoenix Children's experts have said that almost 90% of Arizona's communities have a shortage of mental health providers, placing the state in the bottom third of the United States. Additionally, a 2021 study by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed more than one third of Arizona teens reported having poor mental health.

Services will be offered to all school districts and charter schools in Arizona's 13 rural counties: Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma. There are approximately 250 school districts and charter schools and 200,000 students in these counties.

The telehealth program can help address a range of common mental health conditions, from anxiety, depression, and executive functioning challenges to loss and grief, stress, sleep issues, technology use, trauma, and more.

The program is voluntary, with parental consent required, and the family is involved throughout care. Students will typically receive 2 to 6 months of weekly sessions, with longer-term care available. Cartwheel will bill sessions to insurance and accept all insurance plans, including commercial, Medicaid, and Tricare for military families. Funding for uninsured students is also available, through the Cartwheel contract with ADE.

Dr. Juliana Chen, child and adolescent psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at Cartwheel said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Department of Education to provide schools, students, and families across Arizona with timely, evidence-based mental health support and promote school safety. Having served hundreds of school districts in 10 states across the country, we are excited to support the mental health of students in Arizona so that they can reach their full potential in school."

Cheryl Mango-Paget, Superintendent of Schools for the Coconino County Education Service Agency added, "With a critical shortage of counselors and social workers in Arizona, particularly in rural and tribal areas, we must embrace innovative solutions to address the growing mental health needs of students and the systemic challenges that contribute to these disparities. Telehealth services, like those provided by Cartwheel, offer a vital bridge, delivering accessible and timely mental health support to schools. By complementing existing resources, these services ensure that students in underserved communities receive the comprehensive care they need to thrive both academically and emotionally."

Stacy Anderson, PsyD, MC, NCC, School Psychologist in Arizona and representative from the Arizona Association of School Psychologists stated, "Having more access to mental wellness services is both needed and critical to help families and their children. This allows us to offer opportunities for students to really focus on learning and apply their knowledge without having all these other burdens that stop them from living their lives."

