Trulife Distribution's CEO On Using Partnerships To Navigate The Health And Wellness Industry

The and Wellness Is Going Through Rapid Changes. Working With a Marketing and Distribution Partner Can Help Brands Lead the Way.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness industry is growing. It is also evolving. Industry veteran Brian Gould sees both as incredible opportunities for supplement manufacturers and similar wellness companies willing to invest in the future. Gould has a lifetime of experience in the field and has spent most of the past decade helming his own marketing and distribution company TruLife Distribution. In that time, he's found that partnering with a distribution partner doesn't just spark growth. It is a way to future-proof a growing business.

"Many of our clients are in successful but fragile startup or early growth phases," Gould said. "They have found initial success and are attempting to scale to larger retailers or bigger markets. But nothing is certain, especially in this business. That's why it's important to work with distribution partners who can help you chase sustainable growth."

Gould points to the ever-changing nature of wellness trends as a perfect example of why depth in planning is essential. General "wellness" is a larger trend that isn't going away any time soon. Individuals equipped with cutting-edge data crave the benefits of wellness. Wellness initiatives are gaining popularity at work (to the point where they're replacing the classic "Happy Hour"). And yet, despite the overall industry moving in the right direction, individual health trends can change on a dime.

"Look at how quickly the world has moved on from things like CBD oil and hemp products," Gould elaborated. Hemp production alone dropped by 71% from 2021 to 2022, a reflection of how quickly the once-hyped industry has cooled.

In Gould's experience, it's important for those chasing health trends to consider what is coming. Things like telehealth, mobile apps, and sustainability efforts dominate the conversation at the moment. Mental health, diet, and weightloss were popular New Year's resolutions heading into 2025, too. Women's health is finally gaining significant (long overdue) traction .

"It's important for business leaders in the health and wellness world to monitor these trends and consider how they could impact their business," Gould said. "Working with a veteran distribution partner makes it easier to stay up to date, even when your attention is focused on inward growth. That is a big part of why we created TruLife. We keep our finger on the pulse of the industry. Our experience and resources help companies overcome the unexpected, optimize opportunities, and generally navigate change as they build their brands into something extraordinary."

The health and wellness industry is alive and well. For Gould and the TruLife team, the goal for 2025 remains as it always has been: to help high-growth, high-potential health and wellness brands make the most of the opportunities in front of them.

