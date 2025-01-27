KFSHRC Heart Centre: A Leader In Advanced Cardiac Treatments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionizing care from minimally invasive surgery to comprehensive outpatient services









RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has solidified its position as a regional leader in advanced cardiac care. Its Heart Centre combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional outcomes, making it the top choice for patients from Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and beyond.

Participating at Arab Health 2025, KFSHRC overviewed the Heart Centre's ground-breaking milestones that have redefined the landscape of cardiac care. These include performing the world's first fully robotic heart transplant in September 2024 through a novel procedure that minimizes complications and shortens recovery times, setting a global benchmark for minimally invasive surgery. Furthering this legacy, in January 2025, the Centre conducted the world's first robotic-assisted artificial heart pump implantation (HeartMate3), significantly improving recovery metrics and showcasing the transformative potential of robotic-assisted techniques.

Since the launch of its Robotic Cardiac Surgery Program in 2019, the Heart Centre has performed over 400 robotic surgeries with an impressive 98% survival rate. In 2024, outpatient visits rose by 32.2%, and new patient acceptance increased by 4.6%, reflecting the growing trust in the Centre's ability to manage complex cases while maintaining exceptional patient outcomes.

Following these achievements, KFSHRC's Heart Centre has become a premier destination for international patients seeking advanced cardiac treatments. In 2024 alone, KFSHRC treated patients from 17 countries, reflecting its growing reputation as a global leader in specialized healthcare.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is a 2443-bed tertiary/quaternary care hospital with facilities in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has over 17,000 employees from over 63 nationalities. KFSHRC specialises in inpatient and outpatient medical care, with excellent centres in Oncology, Organ Transplantation, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurosciences, and Genetic Diseases. It is recognised and ranked globally as one of the top hospitals, as on Newsweek's and Brand Finance's World's Best Hospitals-Top 250 lists. KFSHRC's International Services adhere to the highest global standards, reflected in the performance of 5K+ bone marrow and 4K+ solid organ transplants, 3K+ robotic-assisted procedures, 2K+ submitted cardiovascular inpatients annually, and much more. For more information, please visit or contact our media team at ... .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at