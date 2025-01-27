Auxo Investment Partners Announces Acquisition Of Cindus Corporation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Products Group ("PPG"), an Auxo Partners portfolio company, announced today the of Cindus Corporation, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based of crepe paper for electrical and industrial applications.

PPG's acquisition of Cindus will strengthen its position as a key supplier of insulation materials to the rapidly expanding electrical transformer market. It will also enable the combined company to accelerate investments aimed at expanding capacity and production volumes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cindus to PPG," said Tom Moore, CEO of PPG. "Cindus has been a key supplier to the industry for nearly 25 years. We know their unwavering commitment to service and quality, and we're excited to bring these two great organizations together."

"Demand for power infrastructure worldwide has never been higher and is expected to increase over the next decade," said Tim Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer of Precision Products Group. "Transformer manufacturers and their suppliers have struggled to keep up with demand and have faced shortages of raw materials. PPG plans to invest in substantial capacity expansion to increase Cindus' output of insulating paper for the transformer market, ensuring we meet customer needs."

Given Cindus' long history of delivering strong performance for its customers and the legacy associated with the brand, Cindus will continue to operate under its name alongside the other brands within PPG. The company will be managed locally by its existing management team. "When evaluating potential partners for Cindus' next phase of growth, PPG stood out as a company that shares the values of quality and customer service that have been the foundation of Cindus' success," said John Hennessey, Vice President of Sales at Cindus. "Partnering with PPG will enable us to continue investing in the business and expand our production capacity to meet customer demand. We're excited to leverage PPG's full suite of operating capital and product capabilities to benefit Cindus' customers."

"We are pleased to welcome Cindus to the PPG platform as a strategic addition that strengthens our commitment to providing the highest-quality engineered materials to our customers," said Jeff Helminski, Managing Partner of Auxo Investment Partners. "The addition of Cindus' proven expertise in creping paper will allow PPG to meet the growing needs of its customers, expanding production volumes and broadening the range of solutions we offer. We look forward to supporting Cindus' continued growth as part of the PPG family."

About Precision Products Group

Precision Products Group is a manufacturer of highly engineered materials for the electrical, medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its portfolio of products includes spiral and convolute-wound paper products, spiral-wound and extruded plastic tubing, braided and other woven products, and crepe paper, among others. PPG's products are sold under various brands, including Paramount Tube, Breyden Products, Saylor Products, Euclid Medical Products, and now Cindus Corporation.

For more information visit .

About Auxo Investment Partners

Auxo Investment Partners is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based private investment firm that partners with owners and management teams of companies at transition points in their history. Auxo's flexible capital model allows for long-term, growth-oriented decision-making without artificial deadlines.

Auxo was named after the ancient Greek goddess of growth, and the firm seeks to partner with companies that meet the following investment criteria:



North America-based

Manufacturing, industrial, value-added distribution or business services industries

EBITDA (cash flow) of $2-$20 million

Owner-operators seeking retirement, family succession planning solutions, or existing teams seeking to grow their businesses Prefer majority-control investments but will consider select minority-partner opportunities

For more information, please visit

