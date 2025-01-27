Focus On Water Efficient Home Fixtures For Sustainability: Union Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Adoption of low-flow fixtures and smart sanitary wares in homes and encouraging industries to develop water-efficient products were suggested by experts at a organised by the Ministery of Jal Shakti here on Monday to discuss water use efficiency.

Union of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil inaugurated the one-day workshop titled "Water Use Efficiency: Strategies for a Sustainable Future" and encouraged industries to take the lead in adopting and integrating water-efficient technologies into their designs and products.

He also asked the stakeholders to share their experiences, ideas, and challenges, fostering a collaborative approach to water stewardship in the domestic sector.

The workshop was organised by the Bureau of Water Use Efficiency (BWUE) under the National Water Mission (NWM), Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), with a focus on the domestic water sector.

Patil also highlighted the government's commitment towards water conservation through innovative approaches and collaborative efforts.

The workshop brought together various ministries, organisations, policymakers, industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to deliberate on strategies and technological advancements to enhance water use efficiency in the domestic sector.

A keynote address was delivered by the Secretary, DoWR, RDand GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, focusing on policy initiatives and the need for multi-sectoral partnerships.

The experts also suggested scaling up collaborative water management models across sectors and strengthening policies to support water efficiency initiatives.

The workshop was attended by over 350 participants representing line ministries, various industries in the water sector, water management NGOs, and other stakeholders.

Additionally, more than 20 experts/speakers delivered presentations and contributed to the discussions during the event.

During the workshop renowned speakers emphasised the importance of sustainable practices, and advanced technologies in water management, shared case studies that illustrated the effectiveness of collaborative approaches to water management and showcased real-world examples of successful water management models.