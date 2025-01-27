Turkish authorities arrest 19 over deadly ski resort fire

(MENAFN) Turkish authorities have arrested 19 individuals in connection with a devastating fire at a ski resort in the Bolu mountains, northwestern Türkiye. The fire, which occurred at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort, claimed the lives of 78 people. The were part of an ongoing investigation, as reported by the state-run TRT broadcaster on Monday.



Among those arrested were Bolu's Deputy Mayor Sedat Gulener, Deputy Director of Fire Brigade Kenan Coskun, General Manager of Gazelle Hotel Ahmet Demir, and fire brigade personnel Irfan Acar. Previously, 15 suspects, including the hotel's owner and managers, were detained, with six of them being released under judicial supervision. These arrests underscore the authorities' focus on accountability in this tragic incident.



Preliminary findings revealed that the fire originated in the hotel kitchen and spread rapidly due to the absence of a sprinkler system. The interior fire escape, designed to provide safety, unfortunately acted as a chimney, allowing smoke to rise to the upper floors. Many victims who fled to the fire escape succumbed to smoke inhalation. These factors highlighted critical lapses in the hotel’s fire safety measures.



Documents obtained by the Public Prosecutor’s Office further implicated negligence. On December 12, 2024, a hotel manager, Kadir Ozdemir, requested a "fire safety report" from the Bolu Municipality, but the Fire Department failed to notify any institution about the unsafe conditions at the hotel. The fire, which began in the early hours of January 21, rapidly consumed the 12-story wooden structure, emphasizing the dire consequences of inadequate fire precautions.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109133214