Tiffinstash Launches Its Tiffin Marketplace In San Jose Starting February 1

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto's leading tiffin marketplace, TiffinStash , is excited to announce its expansion to San Jose, California, starting February 1, 2025. This platform will connect the South Asian diaspora in Silicon Valley's Bay Area with trusted, licensed tiffin sellers, delivering freshly prepared, authentic home-style meals directly to their doorsteps. Additional U.S. cities will be announced soon.

Customers can choose their favourite tiffins and subscribe to trial orders or flexible weekly or monthly plans, with the added convenience of skipping deliveries, switching sellers, or adding items for next-day delivery. A diverse array of Indian lunch and dinner options, including Punjabi, Gujarati, South Indian, Jain, Marathi and other regional cuisines, is available to order.

The culturally vibrant San Jose area has a growing demand for home-style meals, but local sellers often rely on pick-up orders. TiffinStash addresses this by delivering freshly prepared tiffins to busy professionals and families. With 60 plus tiffin sellers and an impressive 4.2-star Google rating in Toronto, TiffinStash has achieved exceptional success, driven by a loyal and growing customer base.

“San Jose is the ideal starting point for our first American expansion, with its dynamic South Asian community that we're excited to serve by providing access to a wide network of licensed local tiffin services. Whether through a trial order or a subscription plan, we've made it effortless for customers to explore and order from multiple tiffin sellers, all in one place.”, said Krish Shah, CEO and Founder of TiffinStash.

“TiffinStash is the ultimate one-stop solution for enjoying freshly prepared, authentic home-style meals delivered straight to their office, home or wherever they may be. We're thrilled to enter this new market and cater to the growing demand for convenient, home-style dining options,” he added.

About TiffinStash

Launched in 2021, TiffinStash is a Toronto-based marketplace connecting customers with diverse multi cuisine tiffin sellers. The platform offers flexible, daily deliveries of freshly prepared tiffins across the GTA, with customizable subscription plans and free delivery. TiffinStash also provides catering services for events and large gatherings. By enabling sellers to list their services, TiffinStash offers a modern solution to a cherished tradition, delivering quality home-style meals to customers across the region. For more information, visit or download the app and follow TiffinStash on Instagram .

