TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians deserve more choice and affordable options for internet service providers. But if TELUS gets its way, customers can say goodbye to more choice and affordability.

For months, TELUS has used its sizable marketing budget and scale to push a petition that claims to encourage more competition and internet choice. TELUS would like the CRTC to give it regulated access to networks of large and small providers instead of building its own networks.

If the CRTC does not close this loophole, the future of smaller players, and of competition, will be in jeopardy.

TELUS isn't telling the whole story. Regulated wholesale access is meant to remove barriers for local and regional carriers so they can bring additional competition to Canada's broadband market. It was not intended to help Canada's Big Three dominant telecom companies from growing even larger.

“Canadians, regulators and legislators should not be fooled: TELUS is no 'new entrant', and this isn't a grassroots effort,” said Paul Andersen, President of CNOC.“There is no question that Canadians need and want more internet competition. But if the CRTC keeps the status quo, regional businesses will disappear, jobs will be lost, and network investments will dry up.”

If Canadians want real choice, the Big Three must not be allowed to use the CRTC's wholesale access regime. The CRTC must act and close this loophole.

TELUS' big-budget campaign can't obscure the facts. Canadians want real choice, from real competitors - not more of the same from the Big Three, who do not need any more help from government regulators.

More affordability, and more choice in internet services is possible for Canadians. But to get there, regulators must close the loophole, stop the Big Three from exercising their dominance, and set Canada up for real, sustainable competition in internet services.

To learn more, please visit:

For media enquiries, please contact Bryson Masse, Regulatory and Communications Advisor, Competitive Network Operators of Canada | 819-639-2571 | ...

