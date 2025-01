VERSES® Partners With Top Australian Telecom For Genius™ Beta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial Project to Focus on Fraud Prevention

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next generation intelligent systems, announces that a leading Australian telecommunications company has joined the Genius beta program to focus on one of the largest issues plaguing their globally: fraudulent or illegal use of telecommunications services.

According to credit reporting agency, TransUnion, in 2023 $38.95 Billion was lost to telecom fraud and a report by The Global Leaders' Forum (GLF), a network of leaders from the world's largest international carriers, found that 64% of carriers state that fraudulent traffic is a top priority. One of the most common issues telecom operators face today is the prevalence of fraudulent access or hijacked accounts. Although there have been many advances in multi-factor authentication, there are just as many workarounds and hacks to circumvent them.

The telecom provider is eager to implement Genius Agents given their unique ability to model complex dynamic systems, quantify uncertainty, and continuously learn how to make increasingly more accurate predictions.

“VERSES is attracting more large-scale opportunities at an enterprise level where the organization is excited about the capabilities and prospects that Genius provides,” said Michael Wadden, VERSES Chief Commercial Officer.“Genius' unique ability to continuously reason, predict and act addresses a category of real-world problems that the latest LLMs like OpenAI's o1 or Deepseek's R1 still struggle to reliably solve. In this scenario potentially mitigating fraud at scale would create exceptional value for the provider.”

