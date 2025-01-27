Azerbaijani Team Gains Another Victory At Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2025
Date
1/27/2025 8:12:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The Azerbaijani team "Land of Fire" has won another victory at
the 40th Snow Polo World Cup held in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on
January 24-26, Azernews reports.
The team, which participated in the competition for the first
time under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the
Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, met with the Swiss "The Kusnacht
Practice| team in the final and won the second place trophy.
The team "Land of Fire" has won the Snow Polo World Cup in St.
Moritz twice, in 2022 and 2023.
The Azerbaijani pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, also operated during the competitions.
Participants were able to get acquainted with photo and video
materials from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's publication
"Azerbaijan. In the Magic of Nature" at the Azerbaijani pavilion,
as well as various exhibitions on the ancient chovkan game.
The pavilion exhibited various Azerbaijani national brands,
including "Xurcun" presenting national sweets, "Meysari", "MEYVI",
which preserves the history of ancient viticulture and winemaking,
and "I Love Baku" products.
The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency also organized a virtual
tour of the sights of our country for guests, and "AzerGold" CJSC
demonstrated gold and silver coins.
MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109133033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.