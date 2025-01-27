Azerbaijani Team Gains Another Victory At Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani team "Land of Fire" has won another victory at the 40th Snow Polo held in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on January 24-26, Azernews reports.

The team, which participated in the competition for the first time under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, met with the Swiss "The Kusnacht Practice| team in the final and won the second place trophy.

The team "Land of Fire" has won the Snow Polo World Cup in St. Moritz twice, in 2022 and 2023.

The Azerbaijani pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, also operated during the competitions.

Participants were able to get acquainted with photo and video materials from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's publication "Azerbaijan. In the Magic of Nature" at the Azerbaijani pavilion, as well as various exhibitions on the ancient chovkan game.

The pavilion exhibited various Azerbaijani national brands, including "Xurcun" presenting national sweets, "Meysari", "MEYVI", which preserves the history of ancient viticulture and winemaking, and "I Love Baku" products.

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency also organized a virtual tour of the sights of our country for guests, and "AzerGold" CJSC demonstrated gold and silver coins.