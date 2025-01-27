(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a service provider, announced plans to adopt DeepSeek's newly released R1 model as the basis for its holographic AI application. This decision aims to further enhance HOLO's technological strength in the field of holographic digital content generation and interaction, providing users with a more immersive and intelligent holographic experience.

The DeepSeek R1 model has greatly strengthened the deep thinking ability of the larger model through a multi-stage loop training approach, and has demonstrated excellent performance on tasks such as math, code, and natural language reasoning. In particular, the breakthrough in reinforcement learning enables DeepSeek R1 to spontaneously learn complex reasoning strategies through self-gaming and evolution without large amounts of labeled data.

HOLO, as a service provider offering holographic digital twin technology, has been committed to improving the efficiency and quality of 3D holographic digital content generation through independent research and development and optimization of algorithms. This time, DeepSeek R1 was chosen as the basis of the holographic AI application, precisely because of its advantages in reasoning ability and autonomous learning.

HOLO plans to integrate DeepSeek R1 into its holographic digital content generation and interaction system, leveraging R1's powerful inference capabilities to optimize the holographic image generation process. With R1's deep learning algorithms, HOLO can more accurately capture and reconstruct the geometric information and texture details of 3D objects to generate more realistic and detailed holographic images.

In addition, the open source nature of DeepSeek R1 provides more opportunities for HOLO to collaborate and innovate. HOLO will be able to perform secondary development and customization based on the open source code of R1 to meet the needs of different customers and scenarios.

HOLO said that the adoption of DeepSeek R1 as the basis of holographic AI application is an important step in the company's technology upgrade. In the future, MicroCloud Full will continue to increase its R&D investment in the field of AI and holographic technology, and keep launching more innovative and practical products and services to provide users with a more immersive and intelligent holographic experience.

With the gradual advancement of HOLO's plan to adopt DeepSeek R1, we have reason to believe that in the near future, we will be able to see more realistic, vivid and intelligent holographic digital content, which will bring more convenience and fun to our life and work. This decision will not only inject new momentum into the development of HOLO, but also open up a new path for the development of holographic AI applications.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud's holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud's holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud's holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

