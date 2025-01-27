Haivision Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems (" Haivision " or the " Company ") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto (" TSX ") respecting the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (" NCIB ").

Management believes that, from time to time, the price of the common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Shares and that at such time the purchase of Shares under the NCIB would be in the best interest of Haivision and its shareholders.

Under the renewed NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 1,924,404 Shares, representing 10% of Haivision's public float as of January 15, 2025, calculated in accordance with TSX rules. As at January 15, 2025 Haivision had 28,171,565 Shares issued and outstanding. The Shares will be purchased on behalf of the Company by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX and/or eligible alternative Canadian trading systems at the market price at the time of purchase. Purchases may commence on January 29, 2025 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which the Company has purchased the maximum number of Shares permitted under the NCIB and January 28, 2026. The average daily trading volume of the Shares over the most recently completed six calendar months was 33,944 Shares. Accordingly, for purposes of the TSX rules, the Company is entitled to purchase, on any trading date, up to 8,486 Shares and to make block purchases of its Shares which exceed such daily limits no more frequently than once per calendar week. All shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the " ASPP ") with its designated broker to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB when Haivision normally would not be active in the market due to internal trading black-out periods. Such purchases will be determined by the broker at its sole discretion, based on the purchasing parameters set out by the Company in accordance with the rules of the TSX. The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the NCIB expires; (ii) the maximum number of Shares have been purchased under the NCIB; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The ASPP constitutes an automatic purchase plan for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

The renewal of the NCIB follows on the conclusion of Haivision's NCIB that expired on January 21, 2025, under which Haivision was authorized to purchase up to 2,007,521 Shares for cancellation. From January 22, 2024 to January 15, 2025, Haivision purchased 843,000 Shares through the facilities of the TSX at a weighted average price of $4.37 per Share.

There can be no assurance as to how many Shares, if any, will be acquired by Haivision pursuant to the renewed NCIB.

