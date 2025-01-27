GIG Gulf Named Health Insurer of the Year at the 2025 MENA II Awards for the Third Time

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 January 2025: GIG Gulf has been named Health Insurer of the Year at the prestigious 2025 MENA Intelligent Insurer (Previously MENA IR) Awards, marking a significant milestone as the company’s third win in this category, having also secured the title in 2022 and 2023.



This recognition highlights GIG Gulf’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused health insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of the MENA region. With a strong emphasis on simplifying healthcare access, leveraging cutting-edge digital tools, and providing unmatched service excellence, GIG Gulf continues to lead the way in redefining the insurance experience. Our ambition and commitment to enhancing customer and member wellbeing is amplified through our tailored wellbeing offerings and insights gathered from our inaugural regional wellbeing survey launched in October 2024. This report empowers us to gain deeper insights into our customers’ needs, enabling the development of impactful programs tailored to meet them.



Paul Adamson, CEO of GIG Gulf, commented on the achievement:

“Winning the Health Insurer of the Year award for the third time is a testament to our dedication to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. It reflects our relentless focus to understand customer needs and develop tailored healthcare and wellbeing solutions to build trust with our members across the region. This recognition follows our recent appointment to PI (Preferred Insurance) Status by the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation (DHIC), which serves the medical insurance needs of the Lower Salary Band (LSB) segment. It marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional insurance solutions and expanding access to quality healthcare to a broader segment of the UAE population.”



In addition to this win, GIG Gulf was also nominated for Cyber Insurance Provider of the Year and Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year. The company’s excellence in these categories was further recognized with a commendation, highlighting its continued efforts to provide comprehensive, innovative, and reliable solutions for its customers in an ever-evolving risk landscape.



The MENA II Awards, widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in the insurance industry, recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and impact. GIG Gulf’s achievement reaffirms its position as a trusted health insurance partner, offering cutting-edge benefits and services that prioritize both individuals and businesses.



As GIG Gulf celebrates this momentous milestone, the company remains committed to empowering our customers with the confidence to protect what matters most ensuring their health, well-being, and peace of mind.







