US E-Cigarette Manufacturing Industry Market Research 2024: Revenue Growth Will Significantly Slow As A Result Of Rising Price-Based Competition
Date
1/27/2025 7:46:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Cigarette manufacturing in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) manufacturing industry includes operators whose primary activity involves the manufacture of open and closed system alternative nicotine delivery devices, while the production of nicotine salts, liquids or refill cartridges for use in industry products is not included in this industry.
The global e-cigarette market has been highly fragmented and dominated by independent companies; however, with the introduction of the trendy Juul device in 2015 and the boost in youth use, the E-cigarette Manufacturing industry has quickly become a rapidly growing battleground for tobacco giants to innovate industry products to capture revenue from former smokers and new customers.
Significant regulatory pressure from federal bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other local and state government bodies has wreaked havoc on the industry since 2019, particularly when it comes to reducing e-cigarette use among youth.
Nonetheless, industry revenue has risen at a CAGR of 4.8% over the past five years, including an estimated 1.9% increase in 2023, totaling $3.1 billion that same year. Profit is projected to increase to 9.2% in 2023, largely because of increased industry concentration among major manufacturers and operating efficiencies being realized.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
Juul Labs, Inc. Reynolds American Inc.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
