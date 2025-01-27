Connected Device Analytics Market To Grow At 23.1% CAGR, Projected To Hit $378.2 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Device Analytics Market

The and life science segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Connected Device Analytics was valued at $48.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $378.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2031. Connected device analytics referred as smart devices connected to each other and also with the system with the help of a network. Connected device analytics is the use of specific analytical tools that are attached to the connected devices in order to extract value from large volumes of data produced in the devices. The data that is collected by these tools include network requests, error events, and device information. These analytical solutions are mainly accountable for gathering, integrating, and filtering data from the devices and the Internet of Things (IoT).Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 264 Pages) at:Furthermore, increase in focus on remote monitoring in support of work from home initiatives and increase in penetration of the internet and IoT devices is boosting the growth of the global connected device analytics market. In addition, increase in use of digital transformation technology is positively impacting growth of the connected device analytics market. However, lack of skilled workforce and increase in security concerns is hampering the connected device analytics market growth. On the contrary, increase in real-time analytics emerging as a key vital IoT initiative is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the connected device analytics market forecast.Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest connected device analytics market share as large enterprises are adopting connected device analytics to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase adoption of IoT to reduce cyber threats and hacking to maintain data confidentiality, and integrity.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Region-wise, the connected device analytics market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in emerging technologies such as IIoT projects.The key players profiled in this report includeOracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Teradata CorporationGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the overall economy of the connected device analytics market, in addition, with the pandemic eventually receding, sales and service organizations may have to continue accommodating new attitudes and behaviors and take immediate action to meet customer expectations in the post-crisis era. Furthermore, the telecom sector, in particular, plays a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, according to Global Digital Transformation Survey of Fujitsu in 2021, offline organizations were damaged more, while online organizations witnessed growth in online demand and an increase in revenue. 69% of the business leaders from online organizations have indicated that they witnessed an increase in their business revenue in 2020.Inquiry Before Buying:Moreover, various public and private entities are expected to come together to create ecosystems to share data for multiple use cases under a common regulatory and cybersecurity framework, which, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global connected device analytics industry.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy component, the solution segment accounted for the largest connected device analytics market share in 2021.Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.Depending on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.Other Trending Reports:Maritime Digitization Market -Parental Control Software Market -Convergent Billing Market -

