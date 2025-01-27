Tony Jeton Selimi Wins Global 100 Award For Transformational Life Strategist And Business Coach Of The Year 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TJS Cognition Ltd has been recognized with the prestigious Global 100 Award in the category of Transformational Life and Business Coach of the Year 2025.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TJS Cognition Ltd, a leading provider of transformational coaching and personal development solutions, has been recognized with the prestigious Global 100 Award in the category of Transformational Life and Business Coach of the Year 2025. This accolade celebrates the exceptional work of its founder, Tony Jeton Selimi, in transforming lives and businesses worldwide.The Global 100 Awards highlight the achievements of outstanding leaders and innovators across various industries. Tony Jeton Selimi's work at TJS Cognition Ltd has garnered international acclaim for its ability to empower individuals and organizations to overcome challenges, achieve peak performance, and create sustainable growth, success, and transformation. With a focus on elevating human potential, Selimi's transformative coaching methods have set a benchmark in the life and business coaching industry.A Global Leader in Transformational CoachingFounded by Tony Jeton Selimi, TJS Cognition Ltd is renowned for delivering personalized coaching programs that address complex challenges in personal development, leadership, and business growth. Over the years, Selimi has developed a reputation as a thought leader in mindset transformation, emotional intelligence, human behaviour, accelerated business growth, and wealth creation and conscious leadership.His proven methodologies, such as the TJS Evolutionary Method: ALARM, The Octagon of Excellence, The Unfakeable CodeFive -Step Method, The 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method, Behavioural Change Principles, and Values Clarification and Alignment Processcombine cutting-edge research with practical tools to help clients unlock their true potential and achieve excellence, success, and empowerment across the eight critical life areas: spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, financial, family, social, and career.Recognition for ExcellenceThe Global 100 Award acknowledges Selimi's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative contributions to the coaching industry. It also highlights Tony J. Selimi's global impact through his growth- and results-focused coaching programs, workshops, and keynote speeches. Selimi's books, including bestsellers like A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age, The Unfakeable Code, and A Path to Excellence, have further solidified his authority as a leading voice in personal and professional development and continue to inspire millions of people worldwide. His upcoming book to be published in 2025, Climb Greater Heights, culminates these teachings to help entrepreneurs, businesses, and leaders amplify their success and leave a legacy.Transforming Lives and Businesses WorldwideWith decades of experience and over 27,000 coaching and training hours, Tony Jeton Selimi has helped thousands of clients, ranging from Fortune 500 CEOs and politicians to Hollywood stars, musicians, doctors, scientists, lawyers, financiers, and entrepreneurs, break through limiting beliefs, overcome adversity, and achieve extraordinary success. His holistic approach integrates science, spirituality, and emotional intelligence, addressing key personal and professional development aspects.Selimi's work extends beyond individual coaching. He collaborates with organisations to foster innovation, enhance team dynamics, and develop leadership capabilities. His programs align core values with a clear vision, a winning strategy, and execution, creating long-lasting value for businesses in competitive markets.Looking Ahead: Continued Excellence in 2025 and BeyondWinning the Global 100 Award underscores the transformative power of Tony J. Selimi's transformational coaching framework. As the company moves into 2025, it remains committed to expanding its reach, helping more individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of modern life with confidence and clarity.For those seeking life-changing coaching and strategic insights, Tony J. Selimi offers a pathway to growth, fulfilment, and success. Learn more about the company's services and Tony Jeton Selimi's award-winning methodologies, books, and courses by visiting;About TJS Cognition LtdTJS Cognition Ltd, founded by Tony J. Selimi, is a UK-based company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. It specialises in providing tailored solutions for personal and relationship growth, leadership development, business productivity and overall organisational success. Through science-backed techniques and intuitive guidance, Selimi empowers clients to overcome challenges, maximise potential, and achieve sustainable results. He is one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, personal and professional development, and spiritual growth.Before founding his company, Tony J. Selimi was the Program Manager, Head of IT and Chief Information Officer of public and private companies. He is a University College engineering graduate who has had successful careers in various senior information technology roles, project management, coaching and management consulting. He has conducted high-level consulting assignments with several million-billion-pounds plus corporations in strategic negotiations and technology transformation programs.Selimi's mission is to inspire and teach people of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours how to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. Through films, documentaries, books, speaking, coaching, mentoring, education, and training, they build spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, vocational/business, financial, familial, and social awareness, thus more effectively and efficiently serving humanity, exemplifying high human potential.A dynamic presence on global media platforms, Tony has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over one hundred million people worldwide. Whether delivering keynote speeches at the United Nations, TEDx, or Fortune 500 companies or coaching clients at exclusive retreats in Bora Bora, Dubai, and the Caribbean, Selimi's mission remains unwavering: To inspire positive transformation in the lives of one billion people by teaching them how to master their lives, awaken their infinite potential, and to achieve personal, relationship, career, business and financial transformations faster and easier than ever imagined.He continues to infiltrate his science-based breakthrough methods, one-of-a-kind principles and teachings in business, leadership, government, healthcare, and education and contribute towards accomplishing the 17 UN development goals and the evolution of human consciousness cleave behind a legacy of significance.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Email: ...Phone: +44 (0) 207-828-5005Website:

Tony Selimi

TJS Cognition Ltd

2078285005 ext.

email us here

