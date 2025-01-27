TRIUMPH To Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date
1/27/2025 7:17:03 AM
Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on February 10, 2025
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI ) will release third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings on February 10, 2025, and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the Audio portion of the webcast.
TRIUMPH Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
When:
8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, February 10, 2025
Where:
How:
Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
Archive:
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.
TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, develops, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, subsystems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators through the aircraft lifecycle.
More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at .
