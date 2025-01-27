Envirogold Global Announces Strategic Alliance With Global Leader Fraser Alexander To Collaborate On Sustainable Mining Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the“Company”), a clean company that monetises mine waste and tailings while reducing environmental and social liabilities, is pleased to announce it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the“MOU”) for a global strategic alliance with Fraser Alexander to advance sustainable solutions for existing and potential customers.

With over a century of expertise, Fraser Alexander is a world leading tailings storage facility operator, hydro-remining and tailings deposition contractor, overseeing more than 50 Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs) worldwide. Fraser Alexander has a successful track record of research and development and deployment of new technologies. It is known for transforming mine waste into societal, environmental and economic value and setting a high standard for safety and sustainability. Learn more at

Fraser Alexander and EnviroGold have identified several customer opportunities to recover large quantities of valuable metals locked within TSFs and are collaborating to commercialise these opportunities and continue to evaluate projects within each other's networks. The parties will deliver comprehensive solutions for mining companies and governments that are sustainable, enhance the mining value chain and uphold the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship. The alliance will deploy EnviroGold's proprietary technology alongside Fraser Alexander's operational expertise, offering a comprehensive solution for clients.

EnviroGold's patented technology cost-effectively1 extracts precious, non-precious and critical metals from mine tailings into highly profitable revenue streams, offering sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions to miners and governments worldwide. With over 32,0002 Tailings Storage Facilities worldwide containing more than US $3.4 trillion3 of unrecovered metals. The company licenses its Intellectual Property, providing a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for EnviroGold.

David Cam, EnviroGold CEO said,“This strategic alliance marks a key step in the commercialistion of EnviroGold's proprietary technology. We are excited about the alliance and working with Fraser Alexander to deliver sustainable mining solutions.

The Fraser Alexander and EnviroGold strategic alliance will benefit both companies, leveraging the specialist market leading technology developed by EnviroGold and the best-in-class implementation and operational capabilities of Fraser Alexander. Together we will leverage our first mover advantage in the valuable mine waste and tailings market”.

Keith Scott, Fraser Alexander CEO said,“Fraser Alexander have a successful track record of developing and deploying proven innovative technologies for the benefit of our TSF clients. We are excited to be working with EnviroGold, whose technology allows us to expand our TSF offerings and value added services to new and exisiting clients.”

Initially Fraser Alexander and EnviroGold will collaborate on up to three customer opportunities from their existing customer bases. For each identified customer willing to contract for services, the parties will negotiate and formalize joint ventures (JV's) through definitive agreements. The MOU remains effective for three years from signing, with a provision for termination by either party with one month's notice or upon execution of definitive agreements for specific JV's. The partnership is non-exclusive, allowing both parties to pursue similar arrangements with third parties, except for customers introduced through the MOU. The MOU was executed on January 23, 2025.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold's proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value. Learn more about EnviroGold Global

About Fraser Alexander

Fraser Alexander is a global leader in transforming mine waste into societal, environmental and economic value. Established in 1912, the company has over a century of expertise in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to the mining industry. In addition to being a large owner and operator of mineral processing plants, Fraser Alexander specialises in tailings re-mining, deposition, water treatment and rehabilitation, serving a blue-chip client base across Africa and South America. With an embedded ESG philosophy, Fraser Alexander leverages cutting-edge technologies, including automated systems and IoT solutions, to enhance safety, efficiency and environmental performance. The company's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community development underscores its mission to create tangible benefits for all stakeholders while driving the future of sustainable mining.

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

...

...

1 Subject to analysis of grade and size of tailings resources

2 Minerals Research Institute of W.A

3 worldminetailingsfailures.org/estimate-of-world-tailings-portfolio-2020/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, earnings guidance, economic guidance, operational guidance and future capital spending amounts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“will continue”,“will occur” or“will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the the Company and Fraser Alexander's ability to work together to provide sustainable solutions to mining companies and governments while enhancing safety and environmental standards, the application of EnviroGold's proprietary technology in future projects, and the Company's ability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company's inability to accelerate the world's transition to a circular resource economy, the risks associated with assessing metallurgical recovery rates from mine tailings and waste and related volumetric assessments, the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company's potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.