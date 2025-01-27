Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 4 2025
Date
1/27/2025 7:16:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
| Trading day
| No. of shares
| Average price
| Amount
|
|
| Accumulated until 17 January 2025
| 21,200
| 546.28
| 11,581,044
|
|
| Monday, 20 January 2025
| 1,700
| 546.16
| 928,472
|
|
| Tuesday, 21 January 2025
| 1,700
| 549.46
| 934,082
|
|
| Wednesday, 22 January 2025
| 1,500
| 547.88
| 821,820
|
|
| Thursday, 23 January 2025
| 1,600
| 542.29
| 867,664
|
|
| Friday, 24 January 2025
| 1,700
| 541.35
| 920,295
|
|
| In the period 20 January 2025 - 24 January 2025
| 8,200
| 545.41
| 4,472,333
|
|
| Accumulated until 24 January 2025
| 29,400
| 546.03
| 16,053,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,999,313 treasury shares corresponding to 8.00% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
|
|
|
|
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment
2025-01-27 FBM25-04 SBB-w04 ENG
