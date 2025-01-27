Woman Injured In Russia's Jan 8 Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Dies In Hospital
Date
1/27/2025 7:07:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman who was injured in a Russian airstrike on January 8 died in hospital in Zaporizhzhia.
Regina Kharchenko, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“The number of victims from the January 8 attack has increased. A woman who was in a very serious condition died in the city hospital,” Kharchenko wrote.
Read also:
Russians launch 263 attacks
on Zaporizhzhia
region over past day
She added that the doctors fought for the life of the wounded to the last.
As reported, on January 8, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. The attack resulted in at least 13 fatalities and more than 100 injuries. On January 17, it was reported that one of the injured died in the hospital.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN27012025000193011044ID1109132762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.