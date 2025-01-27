Woman Injured In Russia's Jan 8 Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman who was in a Russian on January 8 died in hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Regina Kharchenko, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of from the January 8 attack has increased. A woman who was in a very serious condition died in the city hospital,” Kharchenko wrote.

She added that the doctors fought for the life of the wounded to the last.

As reported, on January 8, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. The attack resulted in at least 13 fatalities and more than 100 injuries. On January 17, it was reported that one of the injured died in the hospital.

