White House says Trump to not impose tariffs on Colombia after agreement

(MENAFN) On Sunday night, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that U.S. President Donald would not impose tariffs on Colombia, following an agreement reached between the two governments. The agreement stipulates that Colombia will accept all deported Colombians sent from the United States, including those transported on U.S. military aircraft, without restrictions or delays. This decision came after Trump had previously threatened significant tariffs on Colombian imports in response to the country’s refusal to accept deported individuals.



Earlier in the day, President Trump had made a public statement on his social media platform, declaring that the U.S. would impose a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Colombia, with the rate set to increase to 50 percent in just one week. This announcement was made in response to Colombian President Gustavo Petro's decision to reject the deportation flights, which had sparked tensions between the two countries over the issue of immigration enforcement.



Colombian President Petro, in turn, reacted by signaling that Colombia would take retaliatory measures. He confirmed on social media that his country would impose its own tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation for the proposed U.S. tariffs. This back-and-forth between the two nations reflected the intensifying trade and diplomatic tensions surrounding the immigration issue.



The resolution of the dispute was seen as a significant diplomatic development, with Colombia agreeing to the terms set forth by the U.S. government in order to avoid the imposition of harsh trade penalties.

