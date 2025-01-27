Thousands of displaced people gather along al-Rasheed, Salah al-Din streets in central Gaza

(MENAFN) In a poignant scene, thousands of displaced people have gathered along al-Rasheed and Salah al-Din streets in central Gaza, anxiously awaiting the moment they can return to their homes in Gaza and the northern governorates. Many have been waiting for over 15 months, after being forced to leave their homes due to the devastating Zionist war that began on October 7, 2023. Signs along al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza City, read "Gaza welcomes you back" and "Welcome back to our people in the northern Gaza Strip," as residents prepare for the long-awaited return of families displaced to the southern Gaza Strip. The displaced individuals spent the night on open land near the Nuseirat camp, in cold conditions, as they anxiously waited for permission from the Israeli occupation forces to return home.



The hope of returning home turned into a grim reality after Israel violated the ceasefire agreement. Under the original terms, the displaced would be allowed to return on foot through al-Rashid Street and by vehicle via Salah al-Din Street, with inspections conducted by Egyptian and Qatari officials. However, Israel has refused to permit their return, citing unfulfilled conditions. Families had packed their belongings, dismantled their tents, and prepared for the journey back north, but their plans were halted. A displaced woman shared her frustration, saying, "Israel imposes impossible demands to increase our suffering. We are tired, and we just want to go back to Gaza."



Suleiman Hamad, one of the displaced, described his family's difficult journey. "We walked from al-Mawasi to Tabat al-Nuwayri, hoping to find a way to cross back into the north," he said. "But as we approached the Netzarim checkpoint, Israeli forces opened fire on us." With a mixture of hope and despair, families continue to wait for the opportunity to return, but the obstacles put in place by the Israeli occupation have only deepened their struggle. The dream of homecoming remains elusive for the displaced people of Gaza, as they endure continued hardships.

MENAFN27012025000045015687ID1109132530